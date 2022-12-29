Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

Crash leads to shooting in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CPD tells us that a red car was speeding and crashed into a semi-truck.

Another man heard the crash and ran over. As he did, the driver of the red car shot at him but missed.

The driver and passenger in the red car were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Two guns were recovered from that car.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

No other injuries were reported.