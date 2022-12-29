Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting in South Loop, police say
Crash leads to shooting in South Loop, police say 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CPD tells us that a red car was speeding and crashed into a semi-truck.

Another man heard the crash and ran over. As he did, the driver of the red car shot at him but missed.

The driver and passenger in the red car were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Two guns were recovered from that car.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

No other injuries were reported. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.