Crash leaves man seriously injured near Harvard, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington,
Chrissy Amaya

CBS Chicago

A man was seriously injured in a crash near Harvard, Illinois, northwest of Chicago Sunday afternoon.

At 2:37 p.m., the Harvard Fire Protection District was called to Route 173 and Crowley Road in unincorporated Harvard for a crash with entrapment.

Harvard Fire Protection District
Harvard Fire Protection District

A sport-utility vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck from Walmart, and the man driving the SUV was pinned inside.

First responders found the SUV in the crash had left the roadway and had come to rest in a wooded area, the fire protection district said. Firefighters extricated the driver and called for help from a medical helicopter and another fire protection district.

Harvard Fire Protection District
Harvard Fire Protection District
The man was extricated from the SUV in less than 10 minutes and transferred to the medical helicopter. He was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.

Harvard Fire Protection District
Harvard Fire Protection District
The woman driving the truck was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours after the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff's office is investigating.

