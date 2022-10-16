Firefighter among 6 hurt after multiple crashes on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – A firefighter and five other people were injured following multiple crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Preliminary information says ISP District Chicago responded to a two-car hit-and-run crash on I-290 near California Avenue around 4:54 a.m.
While on the scene, a sliver Infiniti Struck the ISP squad car and a Chicago Fire Department truck around 5:29 a.m. Shortly after, a silver Chevrolet Malibu caught fire after striking a tow truck that responded to the crash scene.
ISP says six people, including a firefighter, were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No Illinois State Police personnel were injured.
Around 5:53 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near California Avenue were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened around 6:58 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
for more features.