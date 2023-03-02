CPS students competing in citywide Spelling Bee Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Forty-eight Chicago Public School students hope to impress with their spelling knowledge and become the next spelling bee champion of Chicago.

Students from 5th to 8th grade will compete in the citywide spelling bee this afternoon at Lindblom Math and Science Academy.

The top speller advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

Chicago's winner will compete against more than 200 spellers from across the country.