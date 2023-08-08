CPS gives families $3,500 for Ventra cards, citing bus driver shortage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS families who don't currently qualify for school bus service can apply for free CTA Ventra cards.
The district is giving $3,500 per month so students can take the train or CTA buses.
It's because of the school bus driver shortage.
Families have until Friday to complete the form to get those Ventra cards.
The first day of school is August 21st.
