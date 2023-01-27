Watch CBS News
CPS opens new early learning center in Lincoln Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new early learning center is ready to serve up to 200 children in Lincoln Park.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez helped cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new center.

One big benefit for the preschoolers there is the center's partnership with city museums - like the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo.

It's the latest addition to the CPS expansion of early learning programs.

