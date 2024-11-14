CPS board approves resolution seeking to keep Acero charter schools open

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Education ahs passed a new resolution meant to pressure the charter school operator Acero Schools into keeping seven of its schools open.

Charter schools such as those run by Acero are privately managed, but publicly funded.

Acero last month announced plans to close seven schools—Bartolomé de las Casas, 1641 W. 16th St.; Sandra Cisneros, 2744 W. Pershing Rd.; Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz K-12, 7416 N. Ridge Blvd.; Carlos Fuentes, 2345 W. Barry Ave.; Octavio Paz, 2651 W. 23rd St.; Esmeralda Santiago, 2510 W. Cortez St.; and Rufino Tamayo, 5135 S. California Ave.

Acero attributed the planned closures to financial problems.

The resolution Thursday demands that Acero come before the board to explain its reasons and discuss alternatives.

After the vote Thursday, representatives with the Chicago Teachers Union said they support the measure.

"The hope that that gives us is that CPS will look at Acero's finances—how they've mismanaged their funds—and make sure that there is a place for these schools to stay open," said Caroline Rutherford, charter division vice chair for the Chicago Teachers Union.

In a statement, the Illinois Network of Charter Schools blamed the union for the financial problems at Acero.

"The unfortunate reality at Acero Schools is that the challenges were entirely created by the CTU's exorbitant fiscal demands and its decision to force a strike on the schools several years ago," the network said. "Acero Schools' is the same story on a smaller scale playing out at Chicago Public Schools today—declining enrollment, a massive budget deficit, no new revenue, and an exorbitant proposed labor contract by the CTU that will spiral CPS into debt for years."

The school board cannot force Acero to keep schools open.