Parents stunned after Acero charter school network announces plans to close 7 schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shocked and looking for answers. That's the feeling among parents after learning about a proposal to close seven Acero charter schools in Chicago, which could affect thousands of students.

Parents said they're stunned by the news, especially after seeing a handout each parent is receiving about the school closings.

"Now that I found out they're closing, now it's giving me kind of a headache, because I need to find a school for them to go to. I literally stay up the street. It's walking distance," Shakea Bass said.

Bass has three children attending Cruz K-12, an Acero charter school in Rogers Park. The Acero Schools website said, while the decision is not final, Cruz K-12 is among the seven schools that might start winding down operations and close at the end of the school year, in June 2025. The other schools are Casas, Cisneros, Fuentes, Paz, Santiago, and Tamayo elementary schools.

"They have a lot of activities in there. The teachers are nice. They have a lot of programs, a lot of things for the kids, and I like the school. I don't want them to close," Bass said.

Idriss Ahmat's niece also attends Cruz K-12. He planned to send his children there next year.

"I wish that this school, you know everybody out there could support it. You know, you want the school to be here. It's great for the community," he said.

On their website, Acero Schools officials said they cannot operate with a "budget deficit," and they must legally balance their budget. Not doing that could jeopardize their charter.

They also said declining enrollment, and increasing personnel and facilities maintenance costs are among the reasons for the announcement.

"I like the school. You don't have to pay for much here. That might be the issue. You don't have to pay for much here. They have a lot of programs for the school that are free," Bass said.

Teachers at Acero Charter Schools are represented by the Chicago Teachers Union. In a statement the CTU says the closures impact "nearly half the schools in the network," involving more than 2,000 students and at least 270 educators and school staff.

Their statement says in part:

"The CTU unequivocally condemns this move. If Acero is allowed to move forward with this reckless plan, it will destabilize countless school communities. After committing to communicate with the union and partner to avoid school closings during negotiations over the summer, the charter management company has turned its back on its students and the entire educational community."

Acero Schools said they'll have regular updates and will announce dates for in-person town hall meetings to explain the potential change for families.