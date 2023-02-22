Watch CBS News
CPS to present 2023-24 academic calendar to Board of Education

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools will present the proposed academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year to the board of education.

Parents had a chance to weigh in on the plan in January when the district had an open feedback period.

Under the proposed calendar the start date is Monday, Aug. 21. That's early before Labor Day.

The last day would be Thursday, June 6 of next year.

Winter break would run from Dec. 22 through Jan 5.

Once the board approves the final schedule, CPS will inform families and staff.

