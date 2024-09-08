Chicago police warn of armed robberies at Southwest Side McDonald's

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert on Sunday after multiple robberies were reported at a McDonald's restaurant in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The robberies happened in the evening and morning hours in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue on Aug. 10 and Sept. 1-2.

Police said in each incident, two or three offenders approached victims in the McDonald's parking lot and inside the restaurant wearing ski masks and having guns. They demanded money, cell phones, and food and fled the scene on foot.

Incident dates and times:

Aug. 10, at 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 1, at 8:18 p.m.

Sept. 2, at 810 a.m.

The robbers were described as Black males between 16-29 years of age.

Police are reminding the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings

McDonald's Restaurant and parking lot should be aware of offenders with handguns and wearing ski masks.

Report suspicious activity immediately

If an assailant confronts you, remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8380.