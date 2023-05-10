Watch CBS News
Local News

Community Commission to provide update in CPD superintendent search; Fred Waller takes over as interim next week

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Community Commission to issue update in CPD superintendent search
Community Commission to issue update in CPD superintendent search 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) – There will be an update on the search for a new Chicago police superintendent Wednesday.

The Community Commission is in charge of the process and has started to review applications with the help of an executive search firm.

At 9 a.m. at a City Hall news conference, the commission will share insights on the candidate review process.

While the search is underway, starting May 15 Fred Waller will take over as interim CPD superintendent. That's when Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson officially takes over at City Hall.

Waller served the department for 34 years. He will replace Eric Carter who stepped in when David Brown resigned to take a job in the private sector in Texas to take a job in the private sector in Texas

First published on May 10, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.