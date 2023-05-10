Community Commission to provide update in CPD superintendent search; Fred Waller takes over as interim next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – There will be an update on the search for a new Chicago police superintendent Wednesday.

The Community Commission is in charge of the process and has started to review applications with the help of an executive search firm.

At 9 a.m. at a City Hall news conference, the commission will share insights on the candidate review process.

While the search is underway, starting May 15 Fred Waller will take over as interim CPD superintendent. That's when Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson officially takes over at City Hall.

Waller served the department for 34 years. He will replace Eric Carter who stepped in when David Brown resigned to take a job in the private sector in Texas