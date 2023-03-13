CPD Superintendent David Brown resigning Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week marks the final days of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's time on the job.

Brown announced his resignation earlier this month, just a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for re-election. He's officially resigning on March 16th.

The former Dallas police chief he will be returning to Texas and moving to the private sector.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter will replace brown on an interim basis until a new mayor is elected.