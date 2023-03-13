Watch CBS News
CPD Superintendent David Brown resigning Thursday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week marks the final days of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's time on the job.

Brown announced his resignation earlier this month, just a day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for re-election. He's officially resigning on March 16th.

The former Dallas police chief he will be returning to Texas and moving to the private sector.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter will replace brown on an interim basis until a new mayor is elected.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

