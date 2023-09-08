CPD superintendent pick Chief Larry Snelling answers Chicagoans' questions at public forum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago residents Thursday night got their first chance to question Mayor Brandon Johnson's pick for Chicago Police superintendent.

Chief Larry Snelling just needs the approval of the City Council. CBS 2's Marybel González was there to see how Snelling handled questions from the public.

"Great leaders have no fear of criticism," Snelling said.

Snelling did not shy away from criticism himself Thursday night at a public forum at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen. He took questions and concerns from the public – in person and online – and from the Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability, which led the nationwide search for a new superintendent.

The majority of questions centered around how, if confirmed, Snelling will lead the department, and combat and solve crimes.

"We have video footage, we have body cameras - all of those things that we need to look at to come up with better and better strategies with dealing with violent crime," Snelling said. "We're also working on a crime gun strategy to now start to trace crime guns."

Snelling emphasized the need for more manpower.

"The mayor made a promise that we are going add 200 detectives," he said. "We've already added 70, and we're going to continue to add as we hire."

Drawing on his experience as a police officer, the Englewood native and recent chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism stressed the importance of building trust between officers and the community.

"Until we all start working together; until we all become a team, we're failing every day." Snelling said.

One of the ways to do that, Snelling proposed, is to give more autonomy to district commanders.

"Because there cannot be a one-size-fits-all strategy," he said. "Each district has its own individual issues."

Snelling also advocates for better training of officers, and better ways to respond to crises.

"I would like to see a team of people who are not the police responding to those calls for mental health issues; professionals who are trained," he said. "Our officers are asked to do a lot, and our officers are not mental health specialists."

This is not the only opportunity members of the public will have to bring forth questions and concerns to Chief Snelling. There will be an additional four meetings held just like this one.