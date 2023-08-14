Englewood activists celebrate appointment of Chief Larry Snelling as police superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood community is celebrating after one of their own was named the city's top cop.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday that Larry Snelling, now the chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, will be the city's new police superintendent, pending approval by the city council. The mayor officially introduced Snelling on Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson introduces police superintendent pick Larry Snelling. CBS 2

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, Snelling was born and raised in the Englewood neighborhood and later policed the Englewood (7th) District community.

Community activists say although Snelling still has a couple more hoops to jump through before officially being named superintendent, he is already Chicago's top cop in their eyes.

Snelling is a graduate of Englewood High, and his roots run deep in the city. Three Englewood community activists watched Monday as Snelling gave his speech Monday at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.

"It's a big celebration," said Englewood First Responders founder Charles McKenzie.

Darryl Smith, president of the Englewood Political Task Force, says he worked closely with Snelling when Snelling was the commander at the 7th District.

"The thing that makes this unique is he understands because he went through the same struggles as that we've gone through," Smith said. "He's from here."

Smith says Snelling holds people accountable and is transparent and approachable.

"This man has been transparent. He discussed things with us that's going on," Smith said. "As far as bridging this gap between police and community, gis accountability is there."

"I'm super glad that the mayor chose Chief Snelling to be in this position - because just from our experience, Chief Snelling is very intentional about how he approaches the community and builds that relationship," said 7th Police District Councilman Joseph Williams.

McKenzie and Williams also both say they have worked closely with the chief.

"That's the great guy for the job," McKenzie said. "Like, that's the fit because he knows the community. He knows what the people need – like, he was with us every day out in the streets.

"We have the opportunity to be in many situations with the chief where he showed that compassion," added Williams. "He showed that empathy. He showed what it looks like when you let the community help lead the community but be there to assist it."

After the news conference Monday was done, McKenzie wiped away tears of joy.

McKenzie: "It makes me emotional because I know what type of person he is."

Gray: "Why does that make you emotional?"

McKenzie: "Because I mean, he's from my area - like, it's different."

It is a change McKinzie, Smith, and Williams all hope will lead to a better Chicago.

Snelling holds a bachelor's degree in adult education from DePaul University and has been with the Chicago Police Department since 1992. He served as a patrol officer in the 7th District and as a sergeant in the Morgan Park (22nd) District, and physical skills and operations sections for recruit training at the Police Academy. He then returned to the 7th District as watch operations lieutenant before he was promoted to commander and then deputy chief of Area 2.