CPD superintendent pick Larry Snelling to attend public forum in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A public forum is happening Wednesday where you can hear from Chicago Police Chief Larry Snelling. He's on track to be the next police superintendent.

Mayor Brandon Johnson chose Snelling for the role last month.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported what attendees can expect at the hearing.

The Chicago City Council still needs to vote and approve of Chief Snelling as the next police superintendent. Wednesday's forum is the public's chance to get to know him prior to that vote.

Snelling joined CPD back in 1992 and then served as a patrol officer in Englewood and as a sergeant in Morgan Park.

Most recently has been serving as the chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism.

He made other moves within the police department before his current role.

When Mayor Brandon Johnson picked him to be the city's next top cop last month, he pledged to make Chicago "the safest city in the world."

He will get the chance only if his appointment is approved by City Council.

At the forum, he'll answer questions from both the selection commission and the public.

The hearing will take place at 6 a.m. at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

Additional hearings were said to follow once he's confirmed.