CPD sergeant seen in jail beating video was also involved in wrong raid, body-slamming incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a disturbing past for a Chicago Police officer involved in a violent jail beating.

We first showed you the video earlier this week. It was recorded in May 2019 at the South Chicago (4th) District police station, 2255 E. 103rd St. The video shows Damien Stewart being punched by officers.

Stewart settled with the city over the lockup assault, receiving $45,000. Now, he wants the officers fired and arrested.

One of the officers in the video, Sgt. Jerald Williams, is a mixed martial arts fighter who was previously at the center of a Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation for a video that showed him body-slamming a man to the pavement.

That incident happened at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Williams was also one of the 16 officers who raided a wrong home in 2019, pointing guns at a family and ransacking a house during a child's birthday party.

The city has since paid out settlements for both the jail beating and the birthday raid. The body slam lawsuit is set to go to trial this summer.

At the time of the incident in the 4th District lockup, Stewart had been searched twice before falling asleep in his cell when he said his arresting officers came back for another sweep.

Security video shows the incident escalated as one of the officers grazed Stewart's head, giving way to a verbal exchange, leading to over a dozen punches by the officers, many to Stewart's head.

In the minutes that followed, a supervisor was brought in. Later, Stewart said he was hospitalized but the injuries were not severe.

He was in lockup after an illegal gun was found in his car after a traffic stop. Stewart is on house arrest for a more recent weapons charge, one that he disputes.

CBS 2 also previously learned Williams served a 15-day suspension in November 2021. The other officer in the 4th District lockup video, Enrique Delgado Fernandez, served a 10-day suspension in April 2022 following the disciplinary grievance process.