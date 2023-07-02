CPD seeking two suspects in connection to homicide in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection to a homicide in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood earlier this month.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects from the night of June 17, in the 1600 block of West 80th Street around 12:12 a.m.

CPD says one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white trim. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with "Chicago Capone" written on it, black pants, and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 2 Violent Crimes Det. Campbell at 312-747-8271 Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.