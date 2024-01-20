Chicago police seek suspect, car involved in Chatham homicide last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a homicide in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened on Dec. 23 just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, and black pants, and driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with miscellaneous equipment in the back.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.