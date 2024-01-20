Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek suspect, car involved in Chatham homicide last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a homicide in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened on Dec. 23 just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East 87th Street.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, and black pants, and driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with miscellaneous equipment in the back.

homicide-pic-2.png
Chicago Police Department
screenshot-2024-01-20-080714.png
Chicago Police Department
cpd-homicide-car-pic-3.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 8:47 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.