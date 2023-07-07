Watch CBS News
CPD seek to identify suspect in East Garfield Park homicide

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide in East Garfield Park last month.

Police said a male victim of unknown age was on the street on June 23, in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:18 p.m., when someone fired shots.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and dark-colored shoes at the time of the shooting.

HOMICIDE | 2900 block of W. Lexington | 06/23/2023 |RD# JG313087 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Det. Hamick at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

