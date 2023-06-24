Watch CBS News
East Garfield Park shooting kills one

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A male victim is dead after being shot multiple Friday evening on the city's West Side.

At 6:18 p.m., the victim, age unknown, was on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street in the East Garfield Park community when someone opened fire. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 8:35 PM

