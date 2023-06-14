CPD seek car in connection to homicide on East Side last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a car wanted in connection to a homicide in the city's East Side neighborhood.

Police released an image of the car involved in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man on May 17, in the 11200 block of South Avenue O.

It's described as a red 2011 Kia Sorento with two different wheel types and a temporary registration plate number - 435AB385, but police say they may have been removed.

Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information about the car, or the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.