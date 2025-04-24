Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek man wearing mismatched shoes during North Side burglary this month

By
By Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who burglarized multiple storage units in the Uptown neighborhood earlier this month.

Police said the suspect took items from the units inside an apartment building on April 4, between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Avenue.  

The suspect was described as a white man with short facial hair and a slender build. He was last seen wearing two different sneakers, a scarf, and a black leather jacket.

Chicago Police Department

Police are reminding residents to save a copy of surveillance footage for police, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity.  

Anyone with information on the burglaries or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using RD# JJ208120.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

