Chicago police seek to identify 2 suspects in Chinatown carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection to a carjacking in Chinatown earlier this year.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on June 28, in the 300 block of West 24th Street.

Images released by CPD show the two male suspects on bikes wearing black clothing and face masks – one with a picture on the front of their shirt.

CPD is advising the public to:

  • If seen, dial 911, give your location, the direction of travel, and a quick description: plate number, clothing, etc.  
  • Never approach the subjects or the vehicle. 
  • Do not endanger yourself or those you are with in any way.
Robbery: Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking | 300 Block W. 24th Street |June 28, 2023| RD #JG320225 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 12:03 PM CST

