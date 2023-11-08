Chicago police seek to identify 2 suspects in Chinatown carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection to a carjacking in Chinatown earlier this year.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on June 28, in the 300 block of West 24th Street.

Images released by CPD show the two male suspects on bikes wearing black clothing and face masks – one with a picture on the front of their shirt.

Chicago Police Department

CPD is advising the public to:

If seen, dial 911, give your location, the direction of travel, and a quick description: plate number, clothing, etc.

Never approach the subjects or the vehicle.

Do not endanger yourself or those you are with in any way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.