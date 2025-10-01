Chicago police search for missing teen last seen in Westchester, Illinois, last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen in Westchester, Illinois, last month.

Lamarcus Adams, 14, was last seen on Sept. 22 in the 1500 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

He is described as a Black male standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a light blue t-shirt, "True Religion" jeans with a ripped rear right pocket, and white and light blue Jordan retro gym shoes. He might be wearing earrings in both ears.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago Police Area 4 SVU detectives at 312-746-8251.