Chicago police search for boy who went missing in South Shore last month.

They said 12-year-old Damoni Gray was last seen on Nov. 28 in the area of the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue.

Police described him as 5 feet tall, weighing between 150-160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket with white stripes, and a grey hoodie, and goes by the nickname "Moni". Police released a photo of the clothing he was last wearing.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.