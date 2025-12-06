Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for boy who went missing in South Shore last month

Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police search for boy who went missing in South Shore last month.

They said 12-year-old Damoni Gray was last seen on Nov. 28 in the area of the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue.

Police described him as 5 feet tall, weighing between 150-160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket with white stripes, and a grey hoodie, and goes by the nickname "Moni". Police released a photo of the clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

