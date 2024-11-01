Chicago police officer struck by hit-and-run driver in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning while conducting traffic in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Police said the officer was helping in response to a large gathering when a white sedan traveling eastbound on Phillips hit the officer's leg before leaving the scene.

The officer was treated and released by fire crews.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.