Chicago police officers honored during Valor Awards for their bravery

Two Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty, Enrique Martinez and Krystal Rivera, were awarded the department's highest honor, the Valor Award.

Five months ago, officers from the 25th district radioed shots fired, a call no officer wants to make. The injured officer and his CPD team were recognized for their bravery.

Standing at attention, Chicago police officers, their families, and the community gathered to bestow one of the highest honors, the Valor Award.

"It's nice to be recognized, but at the same time it's very humbling,"

Chicago Police Officer Andrew Paulauskas reflects on receiving the honor after getting shot in the thigh during a drug investigation. He and his team were trying to make an arrest back on May 29 this year near North and Grand. Police said an officer fired back, killing the suspect, after wanted suspect had fired first.

Surveillance video showed his partners carrying a bleeding Paulauskas down an alley in an effort to save his life.

"I do feel like I was just doing my job, going back to training," officer Oscar Asilis said.

"Well, I was able to save my partner, and we all made it home that night," officer Emmanueul Magbanua said.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honors not just the injured officer but his entire team for "making it home."

"It means a lot, really appreciative of everything the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation does," Paulauskas said.

He's just as grateful to his CPD family, who, on the day he left the hospital, came out to salute him. A day that Paulauskas admits left him filled with emotions.

"Yeah, there's a little bit of water in the eyes, it means a lot of people taking time out of their day to come out and see you're doing well and wish you well and be there. My only hope I can repay that same favor when someone is in need of something," he said.

Yet the night is about saying thank you to the team that stepped up and made a difference.

"I just want to say thank you to my team, my sergeant, my lieutenant, because they're the reason I'm here today," Paulauskas said.

Officer Paulauskas told me, seeing how his partners rushed to save his life that day made returning to work much easier because he found they truly have his back.