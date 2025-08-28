Chicago police officer files lawsuit against department alleging racial harassment from peers

A Chicago police officer is suing the force, alleging that he was the victim of racial harassment and civil rights violations.

Anthony Banks, an African American officer, said the harassment started back in March.

He said he arrived on the scene of an incident where other officers were escalating an interaction with a woman, who he believed was pregnant. Banks said he intervened, and that led to other officers later circling him at the station, where they called him the N-word multiple times.

According to the lawsuit, Banks reported this to his lieutenant, who dismissed the concerns and sent him home before calling him back to the station to fill out a report. Banks said that the report was then leaked and led to him receiving racist images from other officers.

He is now on leave due to fear for his safety and emotional distress.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the city and the Chicago police for a comment.

The department said they don't comment on pending litigation. The city has yet to respond.