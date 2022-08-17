CPD Officer Daniel Golden, paralyzed in shooting outside Beverly bar, to go home on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was left paralyzed when he was shot after breaking up a fight at a bar in Beverly last month, will be going home from a rehab facility on Friday, according to his local alderman.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th), who represents the Mount Greenwood neighborhood where Golden lives, announced on Facebook and Twitter that Golden will receive a police escort on Friday as he goes home from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he's been undergoing physical therapy since he was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center on July 15.

This Friday (10:00am) CPD Officer Danny Golden will receive a police escort home from the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. The 19th Ward community will line 103rd Street from Vincennes Ave to Pulaski Rd to welcome Danny home. @ChicagoCAPS22 @BevRevNews @Chicago_Police @cpdmemorial pic.twitter.com/pFhLKqgs95 — Matthew J. O'Shea (@mattoshea19) August 16, 2022

O'Shea asked people to line the streets along the route from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to Mount Greenwood:

Shirley Ryan Ability Lab east to Lake Shore Dr

Lake Shore Drive south to Dan Ryan (31st St)

31st Street west to Wells Street

Wells Street south to 33rd Street

33rd Street west to Shields Avenue

Shields Avenue south to 35th Street

35th Street east to Dan Ryan

Dan Ryan south to Halsted Street Exit

99th Street west to Vincennes Avenue

Vincennes Avenue south to 103rd Street

103rd Street west to Pulaski Road

Golden was shot on July 9 outside a bar in the Beverly neighborhood. Three men have been charged with the shooting, and prosecutors have said Golden was simply trying to break up a fight when one of the three men shot him in the back.

Golden, a U.S. Army veteran, is now paralyzed from the waist down. He was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after the shooting, and was released from the hospital on July 15, when he was transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

"Christ Hospital has been unbelievable. They saved his life. When I saw him the other morning, I thought he was gonna die in front of me. He was going into shock. Christ Hospital brought him back. They saved him. Hats off to Christ Hospital. I can't say enough," his father, Patrick Golden, a retired Chicago police detective, said the day Officer Golden was released from Christ Medical Center.

Officer Golden's father said his son is resilient, he's as tough as they come, and he's ready for the road ahead.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas graduated from St. Rita High School with Golden in 2009, and he said even back then, Golden was known as a tough and resilient guy throughout the school.

A GoFundMe for Officer Golden's recovery has raised more than $1.4 million. You can find that GoFundMe here.