3 men charged in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer outside bar in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men have been charged in the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer outside of a bar in Beverly.

Chicago police said Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, were charged and are expected in bond court Tuesday. They are facing charges including aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., shots were fired after an altercation at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.

The officer was struck once in the back, police said. The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down, a source confirmed.

A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.

St. Rita High School is planning a prayer service for Golden on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Rita Shrine Chapel.