CPD officer Daniel Golden released from hospital after being paralyzed in Beverly bar shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed after a shooting in Beverly last weekend, was released from the hospital on Friday, to go to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery.

Officer Daniel Golden, 32, was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center shortly after 2 p.m., greeted by hundreds of cheering police officers before his gurney was loaded into a Chicago Fire Department ambulance to take him to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for rehabilitation.

STREAMING LIVE: CPD Officer Daniel Golden to be released from hospital Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot while trying to break up a bar fight in Beverly while off-duty last weekend, is being released from the hospital. http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live Posted by CBS Chicago on Friday, July 15, 2022

Golden was shot this past Friday night while trying to break up a fight in outside a bar in Beverly. He was off duty at the time.

A bullet hit his spine and remains lodged in his lung, and he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Chicago Police officers and other supporters of Officer Golden sang and prayed at a vigil Thursday evening inside the Shrine Chapel at St. Rita High School on the city's Southwest Side.

Officer Golden's cousin said Danny is always there for his family.

"When I heard that all this happened because he was acting as his protector, I wasn't even the slightest bit surprised," Golden's cousin said at the service. "That has always been his character."

A GoFundMe for Officer Golden's recovery has raised more than $1.1 million. You can find that GoFundMe here.