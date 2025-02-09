Watch CBS News
Chicago police officer accidentally discharges firearm during arrest on Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer accidentally discharged their weapon during an arrest Saturday night, according to the department.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Monroe Street.

Police said tactical officers were on patrol when they approached a suspect, only described as a male, to conduct an investigatory stop when he ran off.

After a short foot pursuit, responding officers attempted to place the suspect in custody when an officer accidentally discharged his firearm. No one was hit.

The person was placed in custody, and charges are pending. A rifle was also recovered at the scene.

An officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital for observation.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating the circumstances involving the incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified, police said.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

