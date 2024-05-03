Man wanted for sexually abusing woman on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted for sexually abusing a woman on the city's Near North Side.

Police said on Wednesday, just after midnight, two women, both 20, were walking westbound on Chicago from Fairbanks when the suspect, who was walking eastbound, approached them and sexually abused one of the women.

The second woman pulled the victim away from the suspect, and the two escaped. The suspect continued to walk eastbound on Chicago Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video caught photos of the suspect. He was described as a Black man between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-11 with a thin build and shaved head. The suspect was wearing a long dark coat at the time.

Chicago Police Department

CPD advises people to walk in pairs, be aware of their surroundings, and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM.