CPD baseball team, Make-A-Wish surprise teen with dream trip to Hawaii

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Call it a dream come true. Make-A-Wish Illinois teamed up with the Chicago Police Department baseball team for a special surprise on Sunday.

Diagnosed with a life-threatening nervous system disorder, 14-year-old Joshua's wish is to go to Hawaii.

The Chicago Police Knights Baseball Club helped make that a reality by surprising Joshua and his family with a Hawaiian-themed party on Sunday, and revealed the trip will happen next month.

Chicago Police Knights Baseball Club and Interim Superintendent Eric Carter came together with Make-A-Wish Illinois and... Posted by Chicago Police Knights Baseball Club on Sunday, March 26, 2023

"We think wishes are so important. Families tell us all the time that the wish helps the child cope with their condition. It really gives them the strength they need to get through some of the tougher times; and it gives them some really great joy, as they're able to look back on the experience, and throughout the experience.," said Make-A-Wish Illinois spokeswoman Jessica Miller.

If you'd like to help grant wishes, Make-A-Wish Illinois is looking for volunteers. Check out wish.org/illinois for more information.