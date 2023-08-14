Watch CBS News
CPD issues alert on string of robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert tonight from Chicago police.

Officers are investigating a string of armed robberies on the north and northwest sides.

They all happened in a span of two hours in these locations, between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police said three to six men jumped out of a stolen car with guns in each robbery.

They robbed the victims, demanding their cell phones and passwords.

If you have any information on these robberies, you're asked to call the police. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

August 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

