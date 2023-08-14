CPD issues alert on string of robberies

CPD issues alert on string of robberies

CPD issues alert on string of robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert tonight from Chicago police.

Officers are investigating a string of armed robberies on the north and northwest sides.



They all happened in a span of two hours in these locations, between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police said three to six men jumped out of a stolen car with guns in each robbery.

They robbed the victims, demanding their cell phones and passwords.

If you have any information on these robberies, you're asked to call the police.