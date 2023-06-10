CPD issue alert of smash-and-grab burglaries on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning after thieves burglarized five businesses on the city's South and Southwest Sides Friday morning.

The burglaries happened within a half hour in the Chinatown, Bridgeport, and West Elsdon neighborhoods.

Police say in each incident, three suspects would throw an object through the glass door of the business and take property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

· 2100 Block of South China Place at 5:00 a.m.

· 2100 Block of South China Place at 5:00 a.m.

· 900 Block of West 35th Street at 5:15 a.m.

· 900 Block of West 31th Street at 5:30 a.m.

· 4200 Block West 55th Street at 5:53 a.m.

The suspects were described as African American Males between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, between 18-35 years old. One of the suspects was wearing black hoodie, blue sweatpants, red gym shoes, another was wearing white gym shoes, and a black sweatshirt had a letter "R" imprinted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.