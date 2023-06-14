Watch CBS News
Local News

Council committee meeting to discuss NASCAR street closures, safety

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

City Council committee to discuss NASCAR street closures
City Council committee to discuss NASCAR street closures 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – A City Council Committee will meet today to talk about how the NASCAR street closures will impact traffic and pedestrian safety.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management says to expect heavy traffic and route diversions around Grant Park.

More than 129,000 drivers a day take DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It will be shut down to southbound traffic for nearly a week starting June 28. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.