Council committee meeting to discuss NASCAR street closures, safety
CHICAGO (CBS) – A City Council Committee will meet today to talk about how the NASCAR street closures will impact traffic and pedestrian safety.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management says to expect heavy traffic and route diversions around Grant Park.
More than 129,000 drivers a day take DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
It will be shut down to southbound traffic for nearly a week starting June 28.
