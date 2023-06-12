Preparations for NASCAR Chicago Street Race underway near Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Preparations for next month's NASCAR Chicago Street Race are well underway near Grant Park.

Chopper 2 was over Ida B. Wells Drive, which has been closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive, where grandstands were erected. It's around where the future start/finish area will be.

Then, starting next Monday, part of Balbo Avenue will be closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Drivers will still be able to use Columbus Drive until the week after as the track really comes together.

It's part of the ongoing preparations ahead of the NASCAR race on July 1 and July 2. Legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently took CBS 2 out on a test drive of the course to talk about its unique challenges to racers.

Streets and sidewalks will not fully reopen until July 15.

Local motorists also to deal with repaving work along part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive as crews were out on Monday afternoon to close some of the southbound lanes. Some of both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at times for work later this week.