NASCAR Chicago Street Race: what to know about street closures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With 18 days before NASCAR's first-ever street race starts rolling through downtown Chicago, city officials on Tuesday talked more about the restrictions drivers will soon see near Grant Park.

Ida B. Wells Drive already has been closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive as crews work to erect a grandstand for the big NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend on July 1 and July 2. City officials expect Wells Drive to reopen by July 10.

Balbo Drive will be closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting June 19. It should reopen by July 13.

Jackson Drive will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive starting June 25. Jackson will then be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting June 28. It should reopen by July 10.

Columbus Drive will be closed between Roosevlet Road and Jackson Drive starting June 25. It should reopen by July 5.

Congress Circle will be closed between Harrison and Van Buren streets starting June 26. It should reopen by July 6.

Monroe Street will be closed from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting June 28. It should reopen by July 3.

Northbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson drives starting on June 29, and reopen by July 5. Southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road on June 30, and reopen by July 2.

Roosevelt Road will be closed from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting June 29. It should reopen between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive by July 3, and reopen from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive by July 4.

The biggest upcoming road closure will be southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which will be closed from Randolph Street to McFetridge Road starting June 28. City officials expect to reopen those lanes by July 4.

In addition to the total closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph to McFetridge, southbound lanes will be limited starting at North Avenue, going down to one lane near Chicago Avenue, and diverting traffic off at Grand Avenue.

The northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFedridge and Randolph at 4 a.m. on July 1. City officials expect to start reopening those lanes soon after the race on July 2.

In addition to the total closure of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge to Randolph, northbound drivers will be down to two lanes at 47th Street, and one lane at 31st Street. All vehicles must exit at the Interstate 55 interchange.

City leaders said slowly merging traffic will lead to fewer backups on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"It would be irresponsible to let four lanes come all the way up to a hard closure, so really it's also part of conditioning people. So in addition to the variable messaging boards, that merging taper – whether or not you're paying attention – really lets people know, okay these closures are coming up, maybe I have to get off and reroute," said Office of Emergency Management and Communications manager of emergency management services Chris Pettineo.

Meantime, several downtown streets also will be limited to only local access between June 29 and July 5:

8th Street between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue,

9th Street between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

11th Street between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

Balbo Drive between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

Harrison Street between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

Ida B. Wells Drive between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

Jackson Boulevard between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

Monroe Street between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive

Northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive

Southbound Michigan Avenue between Monroe Street and Jackson Drive

Van Buren Street between Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue

While the city has said they will make it a priority to reopen DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive as soon as possible after the NASCAR event is over, some lane closures could last until July 15 as crews tear down the track walls, fences, and grandstands.

The big message - take public transportation.

Even with all the closures, people will still be able to get to the Museum Campus and to the city's harbors during the race weekend. There will be posted detours.

AVAILABLE RACE DAY ROUTES:

These routes are scheduled to be available; however, additional streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary:



DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr to I-55 merger. To visit the Museum Campus: Exit at 31st St and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr to proceed north and access 18th St.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive lanes will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) lanes will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) lanes will remain open in both directions.

Eisenhower Expressway (1-290) lanes will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) lanes will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop - the following streets will remain open:



State St

Dearborn St

Clark St

LaSalle St

Wells St

Franklin St

Upper Wacker Dr

Lower Wacker Dr

Randolph St

Washington St

Madison Ave

Roosevelt Rd - West of Michigan Ave

18th St

Cermak Rd

You can find more information at nascarchicago.com/localinfo.