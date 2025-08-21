Could Chicago museums be affected by Trump administration review of Smithsonian museums?

Could some Chicago museums be affected by Trump administration's Smithsonian crackdown?

Could some Chicago museums be affected by Trump administration's Smithsonian crackdown?

Could some Chicago museums be affected by Trump administration's Smithsonian crackdown?

The Trump administration has started outlining some of the Smithsonian Institution's art, information, and imagery that it has deemed "too woke," as the administration calls for a review of the federal museum system.

Could these reviews affect Chicago area institutions?

The review was announced in a letter Tuesday to Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch, signed by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and two other White House aides. It comes after President Trump signed an executive order in March pushing for changes at the Smithsonian, including the removal of "improper ideology."

The review is timed with next year's celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the letter said.

"This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions," the White House's letter read.

The administration's review will initially focus on eight museums, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture — which was highlighted in Mr. Trump's executive order for allegedly featuring "divisive, race-centered ideology" — as well as the Air and Space Museum, the Museum of American History and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. Additional museums will be reviewed in a future phase.

The Trump administration outlined several items it finds objectionable in their recent Smithsonian review — including artistic renderings of border crossings, a stop-motion animation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and programming highlighting Latinos and Latinas with disabilities.

Among the Chicago Smithsonian affiliates is the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center — the nation's oldest independent Black history museum.

DuSable said in part: "Museums are keepers of history, and it is important that they reflect the truth of our past, no matter how painful or triumphant…. As a museum we have a responsibility to preserve the full record of human experience — both solemn moments and inspiring achievements — so that future generations can find their way forward."

President Trump this week said on social media, "The Smithsonian is out of control," and added that it focuses on "how horrible our country is, how bad slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been."

"It's obvious that what he is attempting to do is create an ethnocentric country that is solely for the benefit of white heterosexual males who are wealthy," said educator and author Ernest Crim III.

Crim uses social media to spread knowledge of Black history, and said he has relied on museums, including the DuSable, in his teaching.

"You know, I could talk about this stuff all the time, but until they can see the actual signs, or the actual doors that show the Black Panthers having their doors shot down, or to see actual chains, or to see what the Middle Passage could have been like, it doesn't really hit home," Crim said.

In addition to the DuSable Museum, Chicago area Smithsonian Affiliates include the Schingoethe Center at Aurora University, which focuses on Native American history; the Adler Planetarium; and the Illinois Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook, which features gemstone works.

Lizzadro staff said they are "following updates like everyone else."

contributed to this report.