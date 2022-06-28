COPA releases video of Englewood shooting that wounded CPD Officer Erik Moreno

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video issued by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability Tuesday shows the moment a Chicago Police officer was shot in Englewood in the middle of the day last month.

COPA released body camera and surveillance videos from the incident, which happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

Police officers in an unmarked vehicle tried to pull over a silver car on Sangamon Street just south of 69th Street.

Prosecutors said the officers saw Jerome Halsey, 27, driving erratically, and his brake lights were out.

Halsey turned into an alley and kept speeding until stopping his car at a dead-end, prosecutors said.

Officer Erik Moreno got out of the squad car and was a foot away from the driver's side door when prosecutors say Halsey "opened the door and fired a gun."

Moreno was shot in the arm and torso. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown.

Officers returned fire -- striking Halsey, according to police.

Body cam video that appears to be from Moreno first shows a man opening a car door and firing a gun just after being ordered to "get out of the car, don't move!" Moreno is then seen crouching on the ground with blood on his arm.

Another officer's video shows Moreno crouching on the ground as he asks to be taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The second officer applies a tourniquet to Moreno's arm.

The man believed to be Halsey is also seen lying on the ground after being shot by officers.

Officer Moreno was released from the hospital a week later.

Halsey was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

COPA is still investigating.