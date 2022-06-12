Officer shot during attempted traffic stop in Englewood to be released Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer shot during an attempted traffic stop in Englewood last weekend is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. (seen with walker in photo) waits for him to be released. He’s one of the first people to greet officer Moreno. Yanez was shot in the line of duty last August. His partner Ella French died from her injuries. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OVvHTEylO9 — Shardaa Gray (@ShardaaGrayTV) June 12, 2022

Officer Erik Moreno was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday but was delayed with more tests performed after he felt light-headed.

Moreno along with two other officers in an unmarked squad car attempted a traffic stop on June 5, in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street around 2 p.m., when he was shot.

Prosecutors said the officers saw Jerome Halsey, 27, driving erratically, and his brake lights were out.

Halsey turned into an alley and kept speeding until stopping his car at a dead-end, prosecutors said.

Officer Moreno got out of the squad car and was a foot away from the driver's side door when prosecutors say Halsey "opened the door and fired a gun."

Moreno was shot in the arm and torso. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to CPD Supt. David Brown.

Officers returned fire -- striking Halsey, police said.

Halsey remains hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault on accusations that he shot Officer Moreno. His bond was set at $1 million

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the incident and will be conducting a comprehensive use of force investigation. All three officers that were in the car will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

So far this year, five Chicago police officers have been shot, and 20 others have been shot at.