COPA issues bodycam videos of Chicago police shooting that killed burglary suspect on West Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday issued bodycam video from a shooting that killed a burglary suspect on Chicago's West Side in September.

The chain of events began around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, when police were called for a burglary involving a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Thomas Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

The suspects got into a car and fled the scene. Officers found the getaway car a short time later near the intersection of Chicago and Waller avenues.

Police said the suspects intentionally crashed into two marked squad cars, pinning an officer in one of the vehicles. The officer opened fire, hitting one of the suspects, who was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and pronounced dead.

The suspect who was killed was identified in police reports as Aiden English.

COPA on Wednesday released bodycam video from the shooting officer, as well as witness officers. An officer is heard screaming at a suspect to get out of the car and show his hands, and 11 shots are then heard. Another officer calls for an ambulance to Chicago and Waller avenues right afterward.

Police said a second suspect was arrested at the scene — as is also seen in the video — but the third suspect got away after a foot chase. Police recovered a gun that the suspect who escaped threw away during the chase.

Two CPD officers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved were placed on administrative duties during the investigation of the shooting.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.