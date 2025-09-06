Chicago police officer shoots and kills burglary suspect in Austin; 1 suspect arrested, 1 flees

A Chicago police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood, police said. A second suspect was arrested, and a third got away.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a burglary in process involving a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Thomas Street.

Three suspects got into a sedan and fled the scene, and officers spotted the getaway car a short time later near the intersection of Chicago and Waller avenues.

Police said the suspects intentionally crashed into two marked squad cars, pinning an officer in one of the vehicles. The officer opened fire, hitting one of the suspects, who was taken to Stroger Hospital, and pronounced dead.

A second suspect was arrested at the scene, but the third suspect got away after a foot chase. Police recovered a gun that suspect threw away during the chase.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days while the shooting is under investigation.