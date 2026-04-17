COPA releases bodycam video of shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Friday of the deadly shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera.

Rivera died on June 5, 2025, after being "unintentionally" shot by her partner, Officer Carlos Baker, while chasing a suspect after an investigatory stop in Chatham.

The video released by COPA came from Baker's body camera. In it, you can see Rivera and Baker chasing a man into an apartment building, where they come across a second person who was armed.

Baker spins, firing a shot that goes in Rivera's director. She is struck and falls to the ground.

Within two minutes, Baker runs to check on Rivera, pulls her down a flight of stairs and calls for help to get her to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

The shooting sparked a wrongful death lawsuit from Rivera's family, calling Baker reckless and unfit for duty. It also revealed the two had a romantic relationship, which she ended upon learning he was dating someone else.

Baker was stripped of his police powers in August 2025 the day after CBS News Chicago reported on actions he took following an incident at a bar in Wicker Park. Baker made calls to neighboring businesses on Milwaukee Avenue and to a CBS News Chicago reporter, looking for surveillance video after a 29-year-old woman, also a CPD officer, called police to DSTRKT Bar and Grill and told them she'd been attacked by multiple people, including Baker.

Rivera's family said she had also asked to be separated professionally from Baker. She was killed a few weeks later.

CPD released a statement in the wake of the bodycam video, writing, "Our hearts remain with fallen Officer Krystal Rivera's family. These videos are difficult to watch, and we remind members of the public that there is an active Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) investigation, which CPD continues to cooperate with. Due to this active investigation, we have no further comment."