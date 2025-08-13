Cop who fatally shot CPD Ofc. Krystal Rivera allegedly attacked female cop at Wicker Park bar

The Chicago police officer who fatally shot late CPD officer Krystal Rivera is now being investigated for an assault on a female officer at Wicker Park bar over the weekend.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed it is investigating Officer Carlos Baker for an incident at DSTRKT Bar & Grill in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue this past Sunday in which he allegedly attacked the female officer.

Chicago police said they were called to the same block around 11 p.m. Sunday night by a 29-year-old woman who told them as she was leaving, a man and a woman approached her and began an argument. During that argument, both the man and woman began beating the victim.

She was able to escape with help from bystanders, Chicago police said, and was taken to Rush Hospital with cuts on her face.

No one was taken into custody, Chicago police said. A police source identified the alleged attacker as Officer Baker.

An employee at DSTRKT said he was working Sunday night and talking with customers when he heard a commotion near the front door.

Baker was Officer Rivera's partner. Police said he accidentally shot her to death during a foot chase in June.

Rivera's family has demanded full transparency and an independent investigation into her death, saying the bodycam footage they were shown raised more questions for them than answers.

Rivera's family attorney sent a letter to CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling at the end of June asking for an independent investigation by Illinois State Police, the release of all unedited body and dashboard camera footage and Baker's full personnel file.

CBS News Chicago Investigators have found at least 10 complaints filed against Baker since he was hired in 2021.