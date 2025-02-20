COPA investigating shooting involving police following robbery on Chicago's West Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving police Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

COPA said they're investigating the incident near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Illinois State Police said troopers pursued the suspect's Dodge Charger on the interstate and back to city streets.

Three suspects fled on foot at Cicero Avenue and Monroe Street and were taken into custody, ISP said.

The investigation comes as Chicago police said they were also investigating a robbery that happened in the 2800 block of West 59th Street just before 3 a.m.

That's where three men were working outside when a red sedan pulled up, and two suspects approached the victims and demanded their property. After that, they got back into the sedan and left the scene.

ISP said state troopers did not fire shots during the pursuit. The Chicago Police Department did not confirm whether the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.