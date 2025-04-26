Cooler temperatures, sun by the afternoon in Chicago area
Clouds break for the sun on Saturday, but temperatures will struggle. A chilly lake breeze will keep temperatures at the lakefront in the 40s. It will be milder inland, with highs in the 60s.
With clear skies tonight, patchy frost develops inland. A gradual warming trend begins Sunday.
Weather Alert for Monday night into Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through our area. We will fine-tune the storm track as it gets closer.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: MORNING CLOUDS THEN AFTERNOON SUN. HIGH 54. COOLER BY THE LAKE.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY FROST INLAND. LOW 39.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY HIGH 68.