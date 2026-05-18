Cook County State's Attorney's office to discuss new crime-fighting team for public transit

New details were expected Monday about a push to improve safety on Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains.

A team from the Cook County State's Attorney's office recently passed out flyers about its efforts to prosecute crimes committed on the CTA system. Now, the State's Attorney's office has created a task force to stop trouble in its tracks.

The news conference scheduled for Monday afternoon will be all about a new regional transit crime-fighting team involving law enforcement. It is another step for CTA safety, a subject that the Trump administration has been watching closely.

The Trump administration has threatened to pull funding from the CTA if safety does not improve.

The recent arrest of Lanell Fields does not help the CTA's reputation. Fields is accused of hijacking a No. 53 Pulaski Road bus at knifepoint early Wednesday of last week.

Sources said the CTA employee was forced to drive seven miles off course before Fields escaped out of a window.

A recent CTA safety plan called for a 75% increase in police patrols on buses and trains. That bump includes more hours from Chicago police Public Transit officers, doubling CTA assignments for off-duty officers, and bringing in Cook County Sheriff's deputies.

Acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen shared some more details last week.

"We are going to be bringing pilots that involve violence intervention specialists and crisis intervention specialists," Leerhsen said. "Right now, we are refining the location of those resources. We are refining exactly which firms we are working with on those resources."

Private security companies are not part of new CTA efforts.

A few weeks ago, the CTA canceled contracts for hundreds of unarmed guards, replacing them with police patrols.

The announcement on the transit crime-fighting team is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday. It also comes just a few days after the CTA revealed its tally of bus and train in 2025 rides fell short of the actual number by 19 million rides.