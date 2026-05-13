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Pualski CTA bus hijacked at knifepoint with passengers on board in Logan Square

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Suzanne Le Mignot
Suzanne Le Mignot
Anchor/Reporter
Suzanne Le Mignot serves as CBS2 Chicago's weekend news morning anchor and weekday reporter.
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Suzanne Le Mignot

/ CBS Chicago

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A CTA bus was hijacked and the driver held at knifepoint and made to drive for miles with other riders on board overnight, Chicago police said.

Police said just after 2:30 a.m. a man on a #53 Pulaski route CTA bus pulled out a knife and told the bus driver not to stop driving.

At some point the driver, a 57-year-old woman, was able to get the other passengers off the bus, according to a preliminary police report, but the man continued to hold her at knifepoint and forced her to drive another seven miles.

Police said the driver was eventually able to escape by crawling out a window.

The man fled, but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending. 

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